England pacer Mark Wood will miss the first Test against Pakistan on December 1 due to injury. The right-arm fast bowler suffered a hip injury in the final T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s contest against Sri Lanka, ruling him out of the semi-finals and finals of the tournament in Australia.

While skipper Ben Stokes mentioned prior to his departure for Pakistan that Wood's recovery is 'coming on nicely', the pacer will not mark an appearance in Rawalpindi.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Test team head coach Brendon McCullum confirmed on Monday, November 28 that Wood will not be part of the playing XI. The speedster is undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to be available for the remainder of the three-match Test series.

The upcoming tour of Pakistan marks England's first trip to the country in 17 years. The teams partook in a three-match Test series and a five-match ODI series in 2005. The Men in Green were victorious across both series under the leadership of Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Mark Wood has been susceptible to injuries over the course of his career

Mark Wood is arguably one of the fastest bowlers England have ever produced. However, the gift has come with a drawback in the form of recurring injuries. The right-arm pacer has been ruled out of the Ashes and major tournaments due to injuries over the years.

The speedster is yet to play under the regime of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. His last appearance in the format came during a tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

With the series taking place in subcontinent conditions, spin bowling could possibly take precedence. England surprisingly chose only one spinner in the form of Jack Leach, with Joe Root posing as a second option.

However, a late change was made following Rehan Ahmed's addition to the senior squad after England's training leg in Abu Dhabi. The 18-year-old could be the youngest England player to play a Test match if he makes it into the playing XI over the course of the tour.

England Test squad for three-match series against Pakistan

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

