"Mark Wood's inclusion highlighted a perennial English failing in selection" -Ian Chappell on Ashes 2023 

England pulled back a thrilling three-wicket win at Headingley to keep their Ashes 2023 hopes alive on their home turf. Mark Wood's fiery bowling (7 for 100) and the determined 59-run stand between Harry Brook and Chris Woakes helped the Three Lions see off the 251-run chase.

Wood and Woakes' inclusion in the third Test bolstered England's pace department and also solidified their lower batting order.

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell lambasted England's selection woes with the late introduction of Wood in the Ashes. In his latest column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappel said:

"They belatedly introduced the big-hearted Mark Wood into the series and he proved his worth with a high-speed attack at Headingley. Wood's inclusion highlighted a perennial English failing: selection."

Chappell further questioned the position of under-fire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow and off-spinner Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement to join England's Ashes squad after two years.

He further wrote:

"Not only did they fail to introduce his threatening pace until the third Test, they've chosen a wicketkeeper who is a batter first, in Jonny Bairstow, whose mistakes with the gloves have cost his side dearly. They also chose to offer red-carpet treatment to Moeen Ali, who in his prime was never much of a bowling or batting threat to Australia."

Bairstow missed three catches at Headingley to add to his woes after he missed an important stumping chance of Cameron Green in the Ashes opener. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has scored 63 runs in two matches at 15.75 and returned with five scalps.

"Australia will still win the Ashes" - Ian Chappell

Australia sealed a narrow victory in Birmingham and had to overcome a late Ben Stokes assault to register a 43-run win to lead 2-0. England sent a strong statement across that they cannot be written off after their brilliance at Headingley.

While predicting the results of the Ashes 2023 after the conclusion of three Tests, Ian Chappell termed the visitors the favourites but hailed Stokes' qualities to inspire his group. The 79-year-old said:

"Midway through the Lord's Test, I felt Australia were poised to run away with the Ashes. However, I failed to factor in Stokes' outstanding inspirational qualities. Australia will still win the Ashes, but it'll be a hard fight against an England side that continues to compete despite poor selection."

England and Australia will lock horns once again when the fourth Ashes Test gets underway on July 19 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.