"Marry someone who looks at you the way Babar looks at Jos Buttler" - Top 10 funny memes after captains' day event ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

ICC organized a captains' meet on Wednesday, October 4, ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The mega tournament is set to commence on Thursday with the clash between the defending champions England and New Zealand, the finalists of the previous edition of the tournament.

Captains of all the ten participating teams attended the event and interacted with the media. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma once again continued his tradition of being candid during such events with a couple of humourous replies to some queries.

Fans on social media had a field day as they got many interesting templates from the captain's meet, giving them a chance to showcase their creativity skills by compiling hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Yes, we have not won, it’s fine"- Rohit Sharma on India's ICC trophy drought ahead of 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma recently acknowledged the fact that Team India has not won an ICC trophy in a long time. He opined that it is important not to overthink about it and let the pressure get the better of the players.

On the matter, Rohit told Indian Express:

"Yes, we have not won, it’s fine. I’m not a person who overthinks and puts myself in a tough place where I’m not able to make a decision. England started winning now; in 2019 they won the World Cup after so many years. It happens. Australia is the only consistent team who have won. After 2007, they won the ODI World Cup in 2015. They won the T20 World Cup in Dubai [in 2021].

He continued:

"Every year there is an ICC trophy now. If you don’t win it’s an unsuccessful year! People just forget what good work has happened in these 10 months. Rightly, as the Indian cricket team, we are expected to win major trophies. We are one of the top teams in the world. We have to be good at it. It has been disappointing for sure.

Who do you think will lift the trophy this time? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.