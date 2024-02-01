Marsh Cup 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs New South Wales (Updated) ft. Daniel Hughes and Jack Edwards

In the 16th match of Marsh Cup 2023-24, Western Australia faced New South Wales at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Thursday, February 1. New South Wales won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Western Australia lost their first three wickets for just 15 runs, pushing them to the backfoot. Although Cameron Bancroft and Hilton Cartwright did add 52 runs for the fourth wicket, Western Australia lost a series of wickets once again and were struggling on 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

D'Arcy Short and Andrew Tye added 69 runs for the eighth wicket and took the team’s total over the 150-run mark. Short scored 47 runs off 53 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Western Australia were bundled out for 161 runs in 39.1 overs.

Jack Edwards was the most economical bowler for New South Wales and took three wickets for just 14 runs in eight overs.

New South Wales lost their first two wickets for just 19 runs but Daniel Hughes remained at one end. He added some crucial runs for the team on a difficult pitch. New South Wales reached the target of 162 runs in 32.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Hughes scored 52 runs off 83 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SM Whiteman (WA) 6 6 2 367 137* 91.75 372 98.65 1 2 1 37 10 2 DP Hughes (NSW) 6 6 0 309 69 51.5 387 79.84 - 4 - 31 5 3 BR McDermott (QLD) 5 4 0 306 143 76.5 293 104.43 1 2 - 28 8 4 DR Drew (SOA) 5 4 0 259 120 64.75 273 94.87 1 2 - 26 3 5 MC Henriques (NSW) 6 6 2 259 103* 64.75 250 103.6 1 1 - 15 12 6 BJ Webster (TAS) 5 5 0 247 83 49.4 278 88.84 - 2 - 24 3 7 CP Jewell (TAS) 5 5 0 243 137 48.6 221 109.95 1 1 1 25 4 8 JC Silk (TAS) 5 5 0 233 116 46.6 221 105.42 1 1 - 22 4 9 MW Short (VIC) 2 2 1 215 134 215 188 114.36 1 1 - 24 6 10 NA McSweeney (SOA) 5 4 0 215 62 53.75 244 88.11 - 3 - 14 5

Sam Whiteman is still the leading run-scorer this season, having amassed 367 runs in six matches at an average of 91.75 and a strike rate of 98.65.

Daniel Hughes has jumped to second place from fourth. He has scored 309 runs in six innings at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 79.84.

Ben McDermott has slipped to third place from second. He has scored 306 runs in four outings at an average of 76.50 and a strike rate of 104.43.

Daniel Drew has moved from third spot to fourth with 259 runs in four innings.

Moises Henriques is in fifth place with 259 runs in six matches at an average of 64.75 and a strike rate of 103.60.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AJ Tye (WA) 6 6 283 47.1 1 267 12 3/14 22.25 5.66 23.58 - - 2 J Edwards (NSW) 4 4 210 35 7 115 11 4/38 10.45 3.28 19.09 1 - 3 W Sutherland (VIC) 5 5 243 40.3 3 200 11 3/39 18.18 4.93 22.09 - - 4 W Salzmann (NSW) 3 3 129 21.3 - 114 10 4/48 11.4 5.3 12.9 1 - 5 SM Elliott (VIC) 5 5 243 40.3 1 237 10 4/26 23.7 5.85 24.3 1 - 6 F O'Neill (VIC) 5 5 234 39 3 164 8 3/33 20.5 4.2 29.25 - - 7 CJ Green (NSW) 6 6 258 43 3 212 7 2/23 30.28 4.93 36.85 - - 8 BJ Dwarshuis (NSW) 5 5 262 43.4 1 247 7 2/39 35.28 5.65 37.42 - - 9 B Stanlake (TAS) 5 5 238 39.4 1 300 7 2/61 42.85 7.56 34 - - 10 LR Morris (WA) 2 2 108 18 3 104 6 4/64 17.33 5.77 18 1 -

Andrew Tye has moved to the top of the list from second position. He has picked 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.25, an economy rate of 5.66, and a strike rate of 23.58.

Jack Edwards has jumped to second place from fourth and has taken 11 wickets. Will Sutherland has slipped to third place from first and has 11 scalps to his name.

William Salzmann has moved to fourth place from sixth, while Sam Elliot has slipped from third position to fifth. They have picked up 10 wickets each so far.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App