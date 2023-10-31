Marsh Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Tasmania vs Queensland match (Updated) ft. Ben McDermott and Will Sutherland

Tasmania bagged a 29-run victory against Queensland in a high-scoring encounter in the ongoing Marsh Cup at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Tasmania were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Opener Caleb Jewell continued his red-hot form, scoring run-a-ball 137, including nine fours and two sixes.

He received good support from Charlie Wakim, who chipped in with a 62-ball 82-run knock, with seven fours and two sixes. Skipper Jordan Silk's 85 off 55 balls were crucial in taking the team to 376/8 in 50 overs.

Left-arm pacer Liam Guthrie bagged a three-wicket haul for Queensland, while Gurinder Sandhu and Kane Richardson picked up two wickets.

Queensland started the run chase in an ultra-aggressive mode. Openers Sam Heazlett and Ben McDermott forged a 145-run opening stand before the former got dismissed for 63 runs off 54 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. McDermott went on to score his century in 75 balls.

Batting at No.3, Jack Clayton contributed with a 50-run knockoff of 48 balls, while captain Jimmy Peirson smacked a quickfire 28-ball 40 runs. However, after McDermott's dismissal for 143 runs, no other batter contributed well.

Eventually, Queensland were bundled out for 347 runs in 49.5 overs, losing the game by 29 runs. Beau Webster and Patrick Dooley bagged two wickets for Tasmania, while Billy Stanlake, Tom Rogers, and Nathan Ellis scalped one wicket apiece.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Marsh Cup, 2023.

Marsh Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Queensland opener Ben McDermott continued his good form with the willow, amassing 306 runs from four innings at an average of 76.50. He is currently leading the run-scoring charts.

Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell's century against Queensland propelled him to second spot, accumulating 240 runs overall from four innings.

New South Wales (NSW) batter Daniel Hughes has amassed 234 runs from four innings at an average of 58.5 to bag the third position. Tasmania captain Jordan Silk racked up 232 runs from four innings to occupy the fourth slot.

NSW all-rounder Moises Henriques has smacked 223 runs from four innings at an average of 111.5 to secure the fifth position in the standings.

Marsh Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Victoria pacer Will Sutherland has scalped nine wickets from four innings to secure the pole position on the wickets tally. NSW pacer Jack Edwards is placed second with eight wickets from three innings.

Western Australia speedster Lance Morris bagged six wickets from two innings at an average of 17.33 to occupy third spot. Western Australia star pacer Andrew Tye occupies the fourth position with six wickets. Queensland medium pacer Gurinder Sandhu settles for fifth position, scalping six wickets from four innings.