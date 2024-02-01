Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Western Australia vs New South Wales, Match 16

A strong all-round bowling performance helped New South Wales secure a comfortable five-wicket win over Western Australia in the 16th game of the Marsh One Day Cup on Thursday.

New South Wales have moved atop the Marsh One Day Cup standings after their win against Western Australia. They have 18 points from six games, four wins and a NRR of +0.332.

Western Australia, meanwhile, slips to second after their loss to NSW. They remain hot on NSW's heels with 17 points, having won four of their six games, and have a NRR of +0.442.

Victoria remain steady in third spot in the Marsh One Day Cup with four wins in five games and also have 17 points, with their net run rate of +0.229 means they trail the top two teams in the standings.

Tasmania and Queensland remain in fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Tasmania have eight points from five games and a poor net run rate of -0.663, while the Bulls have seven points, with a net run rate of -0.162.

Winless after five rounds, South Australia are sixth with only one point and a dismal net run rate of -0.492.

New South Wales move to top of Marsh One Day Cup

After winning the toss and electing to field, New South Wales restricted Western Australia to a below-par total of 161 in 39.1 overs in the Marsh One Day Cup. Openers Josh Philippe (6 off 23) and Sam Fanning (4 off 18) failed to give Western Australia a good start.

Coming in at No. 6, D'Arcy Short top-scored with 47, while Andrew Tye provided late fireworks with a cameo of 31 off 25 to help Western Australia post something for their bowlers to defend. For New South Wales, Jack Edwards and William Salzmann claimed three wickets apiece to wreck the Western Australian lineup.

In response, New South Wales chased the target comfortably, in 32.2 overs, with five wickets in hand, thanks to a solid half-century from opener Daniel Hughes (52 off 83) and a sizable contribution from middle-order batter Oliver Davies (38 off 34).

Cameron Ganon and Andrew Tye were the only bright stars in Western Australia’s bowling attack, returning figures of 2-24 and 2-42, respectively.

