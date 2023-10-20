Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Australia vs New South Wales

South Australia and New South Wales locked horns in the 11th match of Marsh One Day Cup 2023 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. New South Wales bagged a convincing 33-run victory to mark their second win of the season.

New South Wales batted first and racked up a total of 291/7 in 50 overs. Captain Moises Henriques was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 103-run knockoff 72 balls, featuring three fours and seven sixes.

He received substantial support from Daniel Hughes (48), Matthew Gilkes (37), and Oliver Davies (35) to put up an imposing total. Harry Conway and Henry Thornton bagged two wickets apiece for South Australia.

Moving to the chase, South Australia started on a good note with openers Henry Hunt and Jake Carder stitching a 56-run opening stand. Hunt went on to score 75 runs off 95 balls, including six fours. Unfortunately, he didn't get any support from other batters barring Nathan McSweeney's 49-run knock.

No other batter stood tall after their dismissals and as a result, South Australia bundled out for just 258 runs in 48.2 overs. Though Henry Thornton showed some resistance in the death overs with his 51-run knockoff 36 deliveries, it was all over by then for South Australia.

Liam Hatcher was the star bowler for NSW, bagging three crucial wickets with Chris Green scalping two wickets.

That said, let's take a look at the Marsh One Day Cup 2023 standings after the contest between South Australia and New South Wales.

Western Australia continues to top the Marsh One Day Cup 2023 standings

Western Australia is occupying the pole position on the Marsh One Day Cup points table with three consecutive wins, bagging 12 points at a net run rate of 1.707. Victoria, on the other hand, is in second, picking up two wins and a defeat with eight points.

After their latest wicket over South Australia, New South Wales jumped up to third position, bagging two wins and two defeats with eight points. Queensland are settled with the fourth position on the table, registering a win and suffering a defeat.

Tasmania is in fifth position on the standings with one win and two losses. South Australia continues to hold the wooden spoon having not tasted a victory in four matches so far.