Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Victoria Men vs New South Wales Men

Victoria bagged their second straight win of the season, beating New South Wales by 59 runs in the sixth game of the Marsh One Day Cup at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Victoria, after opting to bat first, started off on a tremendous note, putting up a 61-run opening partnership. After Thomas Rogers departed for 38, Sam Harper (96) and Marcus Harris (50) smacked a 134-run second-wicket partnership.

Captain Peter Handscomb and Campbell Kellaway's 30-plus scores at the death took the side to 298-7 in 50 overs. Medium pacers Hayden Kerr and Jack Edwards were the standout bowlers for NSW with three and two wickets respectively.

In response, NSW opener Daniel Hughes stood tall with his 69-run knock but didn't receive adequate support from the other batters. Oliver Davies is the other batter who put up a decent knock of 41.

Will Sutherland bagged three crucial wickets, with Scott Boland and Fergus O'Neill bagging two wickets apiece as NSW Men were bowled out for 239 in 46.2 overs.

New South Wales started off the competition with a massive win over Tasmania by six wickets with 15.3 overs remaining. However, they were quick to lose the plot, as they suffered a comprehensive defeat to Victoria by 59 runs.

NSW will need to hit the drawing board and address the chinks in their armor while Victoria will look to continue their momentum. On that note, let's take a look at the Marsh One Day Cup standings after the Victoria-New South Wales game.

Victoria surge to pole position in Marsh One Day Cup standings

Victoria bagged consecutive wins over Tasmania Tigers and NSW Men to move to the top position in the Marsh One Day Cup points table with eight points. Western Australia slid down to second with two wins in as many games but with an inferior net run rate of 0.916.

NSW are third with a win and a defeat and have a net run rate of 0.259. Queensland Bulls, South Australia Redbacks and Tasmanian Tigers are yet to open their account and occupy the bottom three spots in the standings.