“Masla chef ka nahi low immunity ka hai” – Mohammad Hafeez takes a dig at the England cricket team

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who is also famous for his eye-catching tweets, took a dig at Ben Stokes-led England after around 14 members of the visitors’ camp fell ill ahead of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Thursday (December 1).

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez wrote:

“Tou Masla chef ka nahee low immunity ka hai. Wishing a speedy recovery to all players @ECB_cricket.”

It’s worth mentioning that the England team are in disarray after 13 to 14 staff members, including half of the 16-member squad, fell ill on Wednesday.

England Cricket wrote on Twitter:

“We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also tweeted:

"The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with the viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course.”

England's James Anderson and Ben Stokes among those impacted with virus

As per ESPNCricinfo, the problem is believed to be a virus or bug and not food poisoning. England skipper Ben Stokes and experienced pacer James Anderson are among those impacted.

The outbreak occurred at the Serena Hotel in Islamabad, where both teams have been staying. The team is taking extra precautions with their diet thanks to chef Omar Meziane, who has accompanied the team on tour.

The virus is likely to go away in a day, but England’s chances of getting off to a top start have been significantly diminished.

England, meanwhile, have already announced their playing XI for the Rawalpindi Test. Liam Livingstone is all set to make his Test debut, while Ben Duckett is making a comeback.

Several players trained at the venue on Wednesday, including Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Keaton Jennings.

It's worth noting that the team might make last-minute changes owing to the players’ medical conditions.

England XI v Pakistan: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (w), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, and Jimmy Anderson.

