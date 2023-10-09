“Match ka bata sakta hu, matchmaking ka nahi” - Dinesh Karthik’s hilarious reply to X user who sought marriage prediction 

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik refused to be stumped by a bizarre query from an X user, asking for a prediction on when he would get married. He instead gave a hilarious reply, stating that he can predict about a cricket match, but not about matchmaking.

Ahead of Team India’s opening 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, homeboy Karthik shared an image of the Chepauk pitch and predicted that the surface with turn. He also backed Ravindra Jadeja to have a good day. Karthik posted:

“This pitch will turn. Jadeja to have a super day today 😊👍😉.”

Responding to the post, a user shared a cheeky comment and asked:

“DK bhai meri shadi ka b bata do kab hogi 😍” [Plesae also tell me when I would get married.]

In the mood for some fun, Karthik replied to the user and wrote:

“Bhai main match ka bata sakta hu... matchmaking ka nahi” [I can speak about the match, not about matchmaking.]

A screenshot of Dinesh Karthik’s banter with an X user.

Meanwhile, the seasoned Tamil Nadu cricketer’s prediction on the pitch as well as Jadeja was spot on. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2023 World Cup clash. The Aussie batters, however, struggled as there was plenty of assistance for spinners.

Australia were bowled out for 199 in 49.3 overs as Jadeja starred with 3/28 from 10 overs. The Indian left-arm spinner dismissed Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey to put Australia on the back foot. Kuldeep Yadav (2/42) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/35) also came up with impressive bowling efforts.

Dinesh Karthik predicts 2023 World Cup semi-finalists

Earlier, the wicketkeeper-batter had made his prediction about the four teams he believes would make it to the semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 38-year-old picked hosts India, defending champions England, five-time champions Australia and 1992 World Cup winners Pakistan to make it to the final four, according to a report in Cricket Times.

While the Men in Blue began their World Cup campaign on a winning note, England were thumped by nine wickets by New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia, of course, went down to India by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday. Pakistan kicked off their World Cup campaign with an 81-run win over Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.