“Mate are you ok?” - Virat Kohli reacts to David Warner’s latest Insta avatar

Team India Test captain Virat Kohli posted a funny comment on Australian cricketer David Warner’s latest Instagram post. In a cheeky manner, he asked the Aussie if he was okay.

Warner has a habit of sharing fun posts on his social media handle. On Saturday, he shared a video, ‘replacing’ South star Allu Arjun in clips from the upcoming South movie 'Pushpa'.

Uploading the video on his Instagram handle, Warner wrote:

“Caption this!! #actor #who #lovethis.”

Kohli was quick to comment and replied:

“Mate are you ok?”

Incidentally, Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today. Both took to their respective Instagram handles to share special messages for each other. While Kohli described Anushka as the ‘most honest, loving, brave woman’, the Bollywood actor termed the Indian cricketer as the ‘most secure man’ she knows.

As for Warner, he scored 94 in the first innings of the 1st Ashes Test against England in Brisbane. On Saturday, Australia clinched the first Test by a nine-wicket margin to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Fitness concern for David Warner ahead of second Ashes Test

While he played an impressive knock in the first innings in Brisbane, Warner did not take the field on Day 3 of the Test match. He also did not bat in the second innings when Australia needed 20 runs to win the Test match.

Warner suffered a rib injury after being hit by Ben Stokes when batting during his knock of 94 runs. Luckily for Warner, scans did not show any major injury. Explaining why Warner did not bat in Australia’s second innings, skipper Pat Cummins said after the team’s victory:

"Davey (Warner) was available to bat. We just chose not to risk him. When we had 20 to win, we couldn't find him! We looked everywhere in the stadium. I think he will be alright for Adelaide. He's still pretty sore but we'll monitor him and he should be fine."

Also Read Article Continues below

Australian legend Ricky Ponting has suggested that the team can go in with Usman Khawaja in case Warner is unavailable for the next Test. The second Test of the Ashes series will be a day-night encounter, which begins on December 16 in Adelaide.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar