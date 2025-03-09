Matt Henry cuts a dejected figure after being ruled out of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [In Pictures]

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India. The two sides are taking on each other in the summit clash on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the final, Matt Henry was seen dejected and disappointed due to the fact that he will not be able to participate in the all-important game. The pacer sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the semifinal against South Africa.

There were doubts regarding his fitness and availability for the 2025 Champions Trophy final. As luck would have it, Henry has failed to recover in time for the big game, which comes as a huge blow for New Zealand.

Below are some images of the pacer absolutely dejected after being ruled out ahead of the final, posted by a user (@bilateral_bully) on X (formerly Twitter) -

The 26-year-old fast bowler Nathan Smith has replaced Matt Henry for the final against India, which is the only change for the Kiwis. As for India, they will be playing with an unchanged team.

Matt Henry being ruled out is a big blow for New Zealand

Matt Henry is notably the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The pacer has 10 wickets from four games at an average of 16.70 and an economy rate of 5.32 with best figures of 5/42.

Interestingly, his five-wicket haul came against India when the two sides earlier met in the group stage. Henry picked up a couple of wickets in the semifinal as well against South Africa.

He has undoubtedly been among the best bowlers in the tournament so far, performing even in Dubai against India. Losing an in-form fast bowler ahead of a big final clash against an unbeaten side with a strong batting line-up certainly comes as a huge blow for New Zealand.

While Nathan Smith has replaced Henry, his absence will certainly be felt when New Zealand walk out to bowl in a high-pressure contest in conditions such as those on offer in Dubai.

