"It is something that is definitely our strength" - Matthew Wade on Australia's weapons for the T20 World Cup 2021

Australia’s wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade thinks spin bowling could be one of their biggest strengths in the upcoming T20 World Cup. It hasn’t been easy for the Aussies to find reliable spinners after the end of the Shane Warne era, but the duo of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar thriving of late is a hugely positive sign for them.

With both Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar in the top-10 of the ICC T20I bowling rankings since 2019, it is no secret that the Kangaroos are already basing their plans around them. Playing on sluggish, spin-friendly tracks in the UAE would be an added advantage for the men from Down Under.

Speaking about Australia’s strengths for the T20 World Cup 2021, Matthew Wade said:

“I think our spin bowling has always (been) one thing that we’ve been looking for and I think now in our current T20 team it is something that is definitely our strength with Zampa and Agar.”

Something Australia didn’t have as a strength over the last ten years: Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade mentioned that spin hasn’t been Australia’s forte in the last decade but thinks it will play a massive part in the future. In this regard, Matthew Wade said:

“It’s probably something that you wouldn’t say Australia have had as a strength over the last 10 years in white-ball formats but I think the experience those guys have got over the last two or three years - that is certainly a strength going forward for our team and they’ll play a huge part in us going deep into that tournament.”

Another wicket-keeper batter, Alex Carey, opines that Australia currently have an outstanding balance in the team. Despite the recent struggles in the West Indies and Bangladesh, he seems pretty confident about their batting prowess.

“Australia has got a really good balance from the batters, the fast bowlers and our spinners as well,” Carey said. “It has been great to see Zamps (Zampa) and Agar dominating with the spin. We know how dominant our top order is with Finch, Warner, Smith, Maxwell.”

“Then the fast bowlers, you’re seeing how good Starc is going at the moment, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins. It’s just a really good balance I think across the whole team and squad.”

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup campaign with the match against South Africa on 23 October.

