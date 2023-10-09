"Maxwell is more of a batting﻿ all-rounder than a bowling all-rounder" - Ian Chappell highlights major worry for Australia following India defeat

Former skipper Ian Chappell pointed towards Australia's lack of a second specialist spinner behind Adam Zampa as a massive worry moving forward in the 2023 World Cup.

On a turning wicket at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, the Australians were done in by the Indian spinners in their opening game to be bowled out for a paltry 199. However, the more significant issue was their inability to sustain the pressure created by the pacers, who reduced India to 2/3 to lose by six wickets eventually.

Speaking to Channel Nine post-game, Chappell felt having Glenn Maxwell as the second spinner when he is more of a batting all-rounder could come back to bite them should they encounter more turning pitches.

"I﻿f it's a pitch that suits spinners, that's where things get a little dicey for Australia because they've really only got one frontline spinner. That's an area that might hurt Australia, not having Ashton Agar available and having that second spinner to choose. Maxwell, to me, is more of a batting all-rounder than a bowling all-rounder," Chappell said.

"That's where Australia are going to have to rely a lot on part-timers and I really wouldn't like to be relying too much on part-timers. That's an area where Australia could find themselves in trouble. If you're playing a series in India you want to have two frontline spinners to pick from. Not having Agar there is a bit of a blow," he added.

Earlier in the year, Australia emerged victorious in the series decider on a similar pitch in Chennai, with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar picking up 2/41 in a crucial spell. However, Agar was ruled out of the World Cup due to a calf injury, leaving Australia only part-time spin options to support Zampa.

"The problem with part-timers is they're not used to bowling longer spells and maintaining a high standard over a long spell. I think that's where they'll miss Agar, who's used to bowling a long spell and maintaining standards. That's why having to use Maxwell for a long spell, giving Labuschagne quite a few overs, those sort of things are not ideal," Chappell concluded.

Adam Zampa experienced a rare off-day with figures of 53/0 in eight overs. Maxwell, despite being economical, could not penetrate through the Virat Kohli-KL Rahul partnership that won India the game.

"Always going to be a worry at this tournament" - Mark Taylor on Australia's lack of spin options

Australia felt the absence of Ashton Agar in their defeat to India.

Another former captain, Mark Taylor, echoed the sentiments of Ian Chappell on Australia's lack of spin-bowling options to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

After reducing India to 2/3, the Aussies failed to strike for over 35 overs when the outcome was a mere formality. With the pitches potentially expected to turn throughout the tournament, especially in the latter stages, Taylor felt Australia would miss Ashton Agar dearly.

"Admittedly, it did get a bit dewy so it might've just skidded on a bit more but that's the worry from an Australian point of view and always going to be a worry at this tournament that we don't have Agar," Taylor said.

"We've got Zampa, and he's our main spinner but we've got to try and get some wickets in those middle overs, as we can see in the subcontinent if you don't get wickets in those middle overs, sides make big totals," he added.

Although Agar does not boast excellent numbers with an ODI bowling average of over 45, he played a vital role in Australia winning the three-match series in India earlier this year.

Australia will look to get their 2023 World Cup campaign back on track when they take on South Africa in the next game at Lucknow on Thursday, October 12.