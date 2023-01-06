"May you continue to inspire millions" - Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes as Kapil Dev turns 64

The cricket community extended warm wishes to legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev as he turned 64 on January 6. The Haryana cricketer retired from cricket in 1994 after a stellar career, ending with 434 Test wickets, the highest in the world at the time.

Dev is also the youngest captain to win the ODI World Cup, winning it at the age of 24 in 1983. The win gave joy to millions of Indian fans and was also a source of inspiration for many budding cricketers to take up the sport.

Iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar has revealed on many occasions that the 1983 World Cup win by Kapil Dev's Indian team was a major driving force behind him getting into cricket.

On the occasion of Kapil's birthday, Sachin led the way by posting a heartfelt note on Twitter and the cricket community soon joined him.

Here are some of the wishes:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt A ten-year-old boy saw Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and started dreaming of winning another one for India. That boy was me. Happy birthday, Kapil Paaji! May you continue to inspire millions. A ten-year-old boy saw Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and started dreaming of winning another one for India. That boy was me. Happy birthday, Kapil Paaji! May you continue to inspire millions. https://t.co/OSIKPqptNX

BCCI @BCCI intl. matches

intl. runs

intl. wickets

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain



Birthday wishes to Mr Kapil Dev - one of the finest all-rounders to have ever graced the game.



#TeamIndia | @therealkapildev

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL 's first ODI century

Most Test wickets ever at the time of his retirement

Captain of 's first World Cup winning team

One of the greatest all-rounders the world has seen



📸: IG/Kapil Dev



Happy Birthday to Kapil Dev. 🫶



#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings

Kiran More @JockMore #cricket Wish you a very happy birthday #KapilDev , may you have a special day and year. First captain on my maiden India tour to West Indies in 1982-83. We played together for a long time and shared some memorable moments. One of the greatest all-rounders ever! @therealkapildev Wish you a very happy birthday #KapilDev, may you have a special day and year. First captain on my maiden India tour to West Indies in 1982-83. We played together for a long time and shared some memorable moments. One of the greatest all-rounders ever! @therealkapildev #cricket https://t.co/uUCPvJsZBg

Kirti Azad @KirtiAzaad

of the day

Have a very happywala birthday.

Many many more to you//

#KapilDev

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



We here to wish the evergreen



#HappyBirthday #KapilDev “What else we here for?”We here to wish the evergreen @therealkapildev a happy, happy birthday! Tons of happiness and good health, Kaps paaji “What else we here for?”We here to wish the evergreen @therealkapildev a happy, happy birthday! Tons of happiness and good health, Kaps paaji ✨#HappyBirthday #KapilDev https://t.co/07mJpOdudD

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Happy Birthday Wishes to one of the all time greats of the game of cricket @therealkapildev . Your agility on the field, team spirit & as a leader who always led from the front shall always be remembered. You are a true game changer who never believed in the word 'impossible'. Happy Birthday Wishes to one of the all time greats of the game of cricket @therealkapildev . Your agility on the field, team spirit & as a leader who always led from the front shall always be remembered. You are a true game changer who never believed in the word 'impossible'.

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa 🏾 Wish you lots of happiness and good health on your special day! Lots of love. A very happy birthday to you @therealkapildev paaji!!🏾 Wish you lots of happiness and good health on your special day! Lots of love. A very happy birthday to you @therealkapildev paaji!! 🙏🏾 Wish you lots of happiness and good health on your special day! Lots of love. https://t.co/qWKbSydjPx

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina 🤗 A very Happy Birthday to the legendary, @therealkapildev Paaji, wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy and success. Lots of love and good health to you always! A very Happy Birthday to the legendary, @therealkapildev Paaji, wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy and success. Lots of love and good health to you always! ❤️🤗

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath To my hero and an inspiration. Happy Birthday dearest @therealkapildev paaji. Wishing you a happy and healthy year ahead #HappyBirthdayKapilDev To my hero and an inspiration. Happy Birthday dearest @therealkapildev paaji. Wishing you a happy and healthy year ahead #HappyBirthdayKapilDev https://t.co/5tS0jBe9Lz

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL



#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 From All India Radio to Twitter gen! An icon who has stood as a beacon of inspiration across generations! Super Birthday to you, Kapil Paaji! From All India Radio to Twitter gen! An icon who has stood as a beacon of inspiration across generations! Super Birthday to you, Kapil Paaji! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 https://t.co/8yQuhIbKMl

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



To the man who helped a nation dream



Happy 64th, Kapil Dev



#KapilDev #TeamIndia #OrangeArmy To the man who believed in dreams 🤩To the man who helped a nation dreamHappy 64th, Kapil Dev To the man who believed in dreams 🤩To the man who helped a nation dream 💙Happy 64th, Kapil Dev ✨#KapilDev #TeamIndia #OrangeArmy https://t.co/FmxVbVlyfw

"If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that's never going to happen" - Kapil Dev on India's 2023 World Cup chances

Kapil Dev recently highlighted the importance of building a balanced team and advised the team management not to shy away from making tough decisions ahead of the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. He also cautioned them not to overly depend on senior statesmen like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma heavy lifting every time.

In a conversation on ABP News, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said:

"If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a backseat and they will need to think about the team. If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and two to three players will win us the World Cup then that's never going to happen."

He went on to state that it is imperative to define clear roles for players in the team and added:

"You should believe in your team. Do we have such a team? Definitely. Do we have certain match winners? Yes, of course! We have players who can win the World Cup. You need players who fulfill each of their responsibilities. The youngsters will need to come forward and say 'it is our time."

Do you agree with Kapil Dev's views? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

