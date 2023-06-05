"May this World Environment Day be a reminder" - Rohit Sharma urges fans to reuse, reduce and recycle

Rohit Sharma has a message for his fans on the occasion of World Environment Day. The Indian captain has urged his fans to save the planet by reusing, reducing and recycling.

June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day. Sharma has been quite vocal about saving the planet and reducing pollution in the past. Hence, he took some time out from his busy schedule and reminded fans to do their bit for nature.

Earlier today, Rohit Sharma posted a photo on his Instagram profile, where he can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with 'End Plastic Waste' printed on it. Sharma wrote a long caption under the photo, which reads:

"The theme for this World Environment Day is #BeatPlasticPollution, a cause close to my heart & the need of the hour for our planet earth. May this World Environment Day be a reminder to do our bit to keep the planet safe by re-using, reducing & recycling."

The post from Sharma has received almost 300,000 likes in an hour. More than 2,000 fans have left a comment under the post as well.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in ICC World Test Championship final against Australia

Sharma is currently in England, prepping up for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The Indian captain will be keen to win his first ICC trophy. He is a former Asia Cup-winning captain, but Sharma has never won an ICC title.

Last year, India qualified for the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup under his leadership. However, England knocked them out with a 10-wicket thrashing in the last-four stage.

Two years ago, India finished runners-up in the previous edition of the World Test Championship. Rohit Sharma's men will be keen to improve their performance and win their first ICC trophy since the year 2013.

Poll : 0 votes