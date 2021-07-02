"Mayank Agarwal should be given preference ahead of KL Rahul": Wasim Jaffer opens up on Shubman Gill's replacement against England

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes Mayank Agarwal should partner Rohit Sharma in the absence of the injured Shubman Gill in the upcoming Test series against England. The series kicks off on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Mayank, who had a brilliant start to his Test career, slowly faded away after the emergence of Gill and Rohit Sharma's promotion in the batting-order. Now with the former likely to miss out on the first couple of Tests against England, Jaffer believes Mayank Agarwal should be given the nod ahead of KL Rahul.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer said:

"It will be a very big opportunity for Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul with Mayank being my first preference," Wasim Jaffer said. "He has had an excellent career so far. He was dropped after two poor outings in Australia but I am sure he will be looking forward to this opportunity."

Mayank Agarwal in action during a net session

"It is a very big series of five Test matches which can make or break a cricketer's career. I feel KL Rahul can also fit somewhere in the middle-order if not as an opener," Jaffer added.

Shubman Gill's injury is a big blow for India: Wasim Jaffer

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill is likely to miss the first couple of Tests against England due to a calf injury which aggravated during the WTC final against New Zealand. Jaffer feels it will be a setback for the opening batsman to miss the first few Tests against England.

"It will be a big blow for India as well as Shubman Gill because as a youngster, you look forward to this kind of series to make a name for yourself. Considering that we judge a player by their overseas performance, it will be a setback for him to miss the first couple of games," Wasim Jaffer added.

India last won a series in England way back in 2007-08 and Wasim Jaffer feels the five-match Test series will be a very important series Virat Kohli & Co.

"It will be a very important series for India because we haven't won any series in England since 2007-08 though we have come close. Although Shubman Gill's injury will be a big blow, the players will look to step up and deliver," he added.

