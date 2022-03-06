"Mayank Agarwal can't miss chances" - Aakash Chopra on  Indian players' performances in 1st Test vs SL

Aakash Chopra believes the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer need to capitalise on their chances if they want an extended run with the Test team.

Agarwal and Iyer scored 33 and 27 respectively in India's massive first innings total of 574-8 declared in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Both batters were trapped in front of the wicket by spinners after they had got their eye in. India won the match by an innings and 222 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the Indian players' performances in the first Test. He said about the specialist batters:

"The big question is that we are still waiting for Virat Kohli's century. Questions will repeatedly be asked about Rohit Sharma's problems with the pull. Mayank Agarwal can't miss chances; you get one-one chance only. Hanuma Vihari did very well, and Shreyas Iyer missed out."

The former India opener showered huge praise on Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Rishabh Pant - what a player. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are the most entertaining players, not just for Indian cricket, but also the world over. They run the game and allow something or the other to happen."

Pant played a blazing knock, but was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century by just four runs. Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 175, and followed that up with a nine-wicket match haul to walk away with the Man of the Match award.

"I don't see Jayant Yadav playing the next match" - Aakash Chopra

Jayant Yadav went wicketless in the Mohali Test [P/C: BCCI]

While highlighting Jayant Yadav's no-ball issues, Aakash Chopra opined that the off-spinner is unlikely to play the pink-ball Test, elaborating:

"If we talk about the bowlers, Jayant Yadav is bowling too many no-balls. If you go with five bowlers, the fifth bowler does not get too many overs, especially if he is a spinner. I don't see him (Yadav) playing the next match, in any case."

The renowned commentator added that the rest of the Indian bowlers delivered as per expectations, explaining:

"Ravichandran Ashwin also took so many wickets and scored runs as well. Bumrah, Shami - they also contributed - and that's about it. What should I say about the opposing team, not worth talking."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#ravichandranashwin #INDvSL Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev in the list 🏏 Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev in the list 🏏👏🏻#ravichandranashwin #INDvSL https://t.co/XyJNrFhjTN

Jayant Yadav was given an extended spell in the second innings, but did not cause too many concerns for the Sri Lankan batters. He is likely to be replaced by a seamer in the day-night Test in Bengaluru.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mayank Agarwal score a half-century in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka? Yes No 1 votes so far