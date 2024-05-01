Mayank Yadav likely to be ruled out of remainder of IPL 2024 due to abdominal muscle tear - Reports 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mayank Yadav's breakthrough 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) may witness a premature end due to an abdominal muscle tear. The right-arm pacer left the field after bowling 3.1 overs in LSG's win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday,

During the post-match presentation, LSG skipper KL Rahul had mentioned that Mayank Yadav was dealing with some pain in his side, and ensured that the team would look after him.

"I haven't spoken to Mayank much. He had some pain in his sides. He said thoda dukh raha hai. So, I asked him to go out. He is useful for us. We need to take care of him. He bowled wide yorkers and slower bumpers today which was good to see. We are giving him a free hand," Rahul said

According to a report by PTI, Mayank Yadav will have to bear another spell on the sidelines after having only recently returned from injury. He is suspected to have suffered a Grade 1 tear, that definitely keeps him off the remainder of the league stage and a doubt for the playoffs, if LSG qualifies.

"Mayank has a tear but it is more likely a grade 1 tear. It will be cutting it fine but in case LSG qualifies for the play-offs, he might just be able to play the knock-out games. But it is like hoping against hope and right now he is doubtful for the remaining IPL games," a BCCI source informed PTI on condition of anonymity.

Mayank Yadav had missed a string of matches for LSG after suffering an injury during the side's win over GT at home. The youngster had only bowled one over in that contest, and failed to bowl his quota of overs against MI as well.

Mayank Yadav set to be awarded a pace bowling contract by the BCCI

Pace bowling contract was a new initiative by the BCCI announced alongside the central contract list earlier this year. As part of the scheme, the likes of Umran Malik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak were awarded deals that keep them under the observation of the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) Sports Science and Medical team. The source stated that Mayank Yadav will also join the aforementioned promising pacers.

"He will soon be handed a pace bowling contract and once he is in BCCI Pathways structure, his growth will be systematically monitored," the source added

"The national selection committee and the Indian team management would like to gradually blood him and ensure that he can maintain peak fitness."

Mayank Yadav still holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in this edition of the IPL, clocking in at 156.7 kmph.

