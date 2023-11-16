“Maybe I am an all-rounder, but see myself more as a batter” - David Beckham on his cricketing skills

England football legend David Beckham has stated that he considers himself more of a batter when it comes to cricketing skills although he has decent batting and fielding ability as well.

Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. The former England international visited the country as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador.

In a video on bcci.tv, Beckham featured in an interesting Q & A session. Asked whether he considers himself a batter, bowler or an all-rounder, the 48-year-old replied:

“I used to play cricket when I was a young kid at school, and I always liked being a batter. But, I also like to bowl and I also like to field. So, maybe I am an all-rounder, but see myself more as a batter.”

Beckham described the atmosphere in Wankhede during the India-New Zealand match as electric, passionate and incredible. He also admitted that it was difficult to conclude whether football fans are louder or cricket fans.

“You know what? I would always say football fans, but being here today, I am not so sure. The atmosphere is incredible. The fans are creating an electric atmosphere and they are very loud, so I am not so sure,” Beckham stated.

Speaking of the game, India won the match by 70 runs. Batting first, they posted 397/4 on the board and then held the Kiwis to 327.

“He’s the best, but as a person, he’s even better” - Beckham on meeting Sachin Tendulkar

During his visit to Wankhede Stadium, Beckham’s warm interaction with home boy and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar went viral. Asked about his experience of meeting the Master Blaster and the Indian team, he said that it was very special.

“I met Sachin for the first time at Wimbledon one time and it was special to meet him them. He’s the best, but as a person, he’s even better. For me, to spend some time with him in his house was special and to meet all the players as well. They were going into a very important game, so it was nice that they have been able to come over and say hello, and it was a pleasure to meet them all,” the former England footballer stated.

On his overall experience of being at the Wankhede experience for the India-New Zealand game, Beckham commented that he got goosebumps.

“I think it’s nice to step into a stadium and get goosebumps, and I felt that as soon as I walked into this stadium. There’s something about it, maybe it was because I was walking with Sachin, maybe that made it feel even more special. But you feel the energy within the stadium even when there weren’t that many people at the start,” the former England footballer concluded.

Meanwhile, India will meet the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.