"Maybe the Indian team has started to look in a different direction" - Aakash Chopra on Cheteshwar Pujara's exclusion from India's squad for WI Tests

Aakash Chopra reckons Team India might have started to look beyond Cheteshwar Pujara after the veteran batter was dropped from their Test squad for the West Indies tour.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will tour the West Indies for a two-Test series, with the first game to be played in Roseau from July 12. Pujara doesn't feature in the 16-member Indian Test squad picked by the selectors on Friday, June 23.

Reflecting on the decision in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that one can't say whether it's the end of the road for Pujara. However, he opined that the Indian think tank might have started to look elsewhere:

"Cheteshwar Pujara is not there. You should always say never say never because when Ajinkya Rahane has come back like that, Cheteshwar Pujara was also dropped in between, and his performance was amazing in county cricket due to which he was given a place again in the team."

The former Indian opener added:

"He did well too (in Tests) but now it seems, the next WTC cycle is starting, he is not getting younger by the day and maybe the Indian team has started to look in a different direction."

Pujara has been picked in the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The Saurashtra batter has reportedly been told that he will be back in contention for a spot in India's Test squad if he performs well in first-class cricket.

"Is it right is a question" - Aakash Chopra on Cheteshwar Pujara and other Indian batters' recent Test numbers

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored only one Test century in more than four years.

Aakash Chopra wasn't sure whether Cheteshwar Pujara merited being dropped alone, elaborating:

"Is it right is a question. I am not going to make an opinion here. I will just tell you some numbers of the Indian batters in Test cricket for the last three years. Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs, he has an average of 43 in 18 matches. Shubman Gill has an average of 32 in 16 matches."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane haven't fared better than the 103-Test veteran:

"KL Rahul has an average of 30 in 11 matches. Pujara has an average of 29.69 in 28 matches. Virat Kohli has played 25 matches in the same period and his average is absolutely identical to Pujara - 29.69. Ajinkya Rahane, who has played 20 matches, his average is the worst in this list, which is 26.50."

Chopra concluded by reiterating that he won't say anything about the call to omit Pujara and that the fans can decide based on what the numbers say.

