“Maybe junior Shami in making” – Fans react as Mukesh Kumar replaces Shardul Thakur in playing XI for IND vs SA 2nd Test

Mukesh Kumar has replaced Shardul Thakur in India's playing XI for the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

The speedster will play his only second Test after his debut in West Indies earlier this year. The 30-year-old managed just two scalps in the game but has a decent track record for Bihar in first-class cricket, having scalped 151 wickets in 40 matches, including six fifers.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said:

“Shardul misses out, Mukesh Kumar replaces him.”

Mukesh recently managed just one wicket in three ODIs against the Proteas but bagged three wickets in two T20Is.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Mukesh Kumar’s inclusion in India's playing XI for the second Test against South Africa. One user wrote:

"Good call to select Mukesh Kumar, his bowling style suits the South Africa pitches. He hits the seam very well, maybe junior Shami in making."

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently backed Mukesh Kumar to play in the second Test, citing that the pacer is more suited to the conditions. He said:

“If Mukesh Kumar is bowling well in the nets, he could be brought in. He is more suited to these conditions.”

South Africa opt to bat as India make two changes

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test. The Proteas made three changes in the form of Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj. The trio replaced injured captain Temba Bavuma, injured Gerald Coetzee, and Keegan Petersen in the playing XI.

India made a couple of changes to their lineup. Apart from Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja replaced Ravichandran Ashwin as spin all-rounder after regaining fitness.

South Africa are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 courtesy of an inning and 32-run win over India in the first Test in Centurion. The visitors must win the second Test to avoid another series loss in South Africa.

Here are the playing XI for both teams:

