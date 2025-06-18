“Maybe they were not as motivated” - Former India coach’s massive claim on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey believes the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may have lacked motivation to continue playing Tests ahead of the England series. Team India will play England in a five-Test series away from home, starting at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests in May after dismal performances in India's last series in Australia. The duo also struggled in the series before against New Zealand at home, as India suffered 0-3 and 1-3 losses to the Kiwis and the Aussies, respectively.

Talking about the duo's Test retirements in a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Mhambrey said:

"Virat didn't have five years of test cricket left in him. You knew that, right? Their individual battles that they fought, they must have realised that it was time. They always say how valuable they could be in their contribution. And sometimes, it's the motivation bit. Maybe they were not as motivated to play that format."

He continued:

"They'll not be able to give their best to that format. And that's the way they approach. So very selfless approach, both of them. Sometimes you are not in the frame of mind to go through the grind. If I'm not there 100%, I would rather just be honest and say that, I'm good in one format. Let me focus on the other format, which I can be more useful for the team."

The upcoming series will be India's first in England without Kohli or Rohit since the 0-4 drubbing in 2011. The side last played a Test match without at least one of the two in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2022.

"Unfortunate that both have quit in a very, very close duration" - Paras Mhambrey on Kohli and Rohit

Paras Mhambrey expressed his disappointment at Kohli and Rohit walking away from Test cricket simultaneously. The former bowling coach also believes India will miss Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired midway through India's last Test series in Australia at the end of 2024.

It has been almost 15 years since India played a Test match without at least one of the three stalwarts.

"It's sad and unfortunate that both have quit in a very, very close duration. Sometimes it happens that one of the greats retires and then the other is around with the younger guys to come in and grow, kind of thing. But, yeah, that's the reality of this format," said Mhambrey (via the aforementioned source).

He concluded:

"They have made a decision, and you respect that for the reasons, knowing that they've gone about it very selflessly. But, yeah, there are three of them, I would say. We'll miss Ash, man, I'm telling you. All three of them."

Shubman Gill will lead a relatively inexperienced Indian Test side as they begin their 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the five-match series in England.

