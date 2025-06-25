“Maybe Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair” - Sunil Gavaskar on India’s playing 11 changes after loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Team India should bring in left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second England Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2. His remarks came after India's gut-wrenching five-wicket defeat on the final day of the opening Test in Leeds.

Gavaskar also mentioned Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair as possible omissions should India lose the second Test, with off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar replacing one of them. While the former debuted in the Leeds Test, Nair played his first Test for India since 2017.

Unfortunately, both batters struggled, with combined scores of 30 and 20 across the two innings.

Talking about the possible changes to the Indian lineup, Gavaskar told Sony Sports (via India Today):

"Whether Jasprit Bumrah is fit or not, I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come into the team. I do believe that he should come into the team for Shardul Thakur because the Birmingham pitch will be one where there will be just a little bit of help for the wrist spinner. If things don't go well in the second test, maybe Sai (Sudharsan) and Karun (Nair). I don't want to drop them at the moment."

He added:

"Then I'd also look at Washington (Sundar), so that it really gives you a more solid batting, and also get a little more variety as far the bowling is concerned."

Kuldeep has played only the lone Test in England during India's 2018 tour of the UK. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur had a forgettable Leeds outing, picking up match figures of 2/89 in 16 overs.

"Now seriously get into practice" - Sunil Gavaskar advises Team India

Sunil Gavaskar urged the Indian players to do away with the optional practice sessions and go full throttle at practice ahead of the second England Test. Team India have endured a torrid stretch in the red-ball format, losing seven out of their last nine matches.

With the Leeds loss, India have lost back-to-back Tests against England in England by conceding over 370 in the final innings.

"Next couple of days you can take off, but now seriously get into practice. Leave this optional practice aside. You have come here to play for India. So, you practice in a way so that you will give yourself the best," said Gavaskar on Sony Sports (via Indian Express).

The Leeds Test was also India's first after the red-ball retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It was Shubman Gill's first Test as Indian captain.

