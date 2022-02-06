"Maybe it will rub onto your main team" - Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan engage in Twitter banter following U19 World Cup final 

India beat England in the ICC final U19 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (February 5) to lift the coveted trophy for a record-extending fifth time. Following the emphatic victory, ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter account to poke fun at Michael Vaughan.

The former India opener shared a Bollywood meme featuring Amitabh Bachan to highlight the U19 team's consistent performances at the ICC event over the years. He wrote:

"Finalists 2016, Champions 2018, Finalists 2020, Champions 2022. Some things never change eh @MichaelVaughan."

Reacting to the same, former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that maybe the U19 team's heroics could also have an impact on India's senior team's outings. The senior set up has been struggling at ICC events lately. He wrote:

"Well done Wasim !! Maybe it will rub onto your main team !!!"

Both Jaffer and Vaughan have often entertained fans with their back-and-forth on social media. The two were back at it again after the blockbuster U19 World Cup 2022 final between India and England.

"Dangerous relying so heavily on that 2019 WC" - Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer responded to Vaughan's dig by mentioning how India's senior men's side have five ICC trophies to their name. He also pointed out how MS Dhoni alone has won three ICC championships, while England on the other hand have just two trophies to boast off.

He also suggested that the ex-English skipper should not rely on England's win over New Zealand in the final of ICC's 50-over World Cup in 2019. Jaffer wrote:

"ICC Trophies (Senior men's): India: 5, MS Dhoni: 3, England: 2. Dangerous relying so heavily on that 2019 WC, be careful Michael."

Meanwhile, India secured a stunning 4-wicket win over England in the all-important summit clash of the U19 World Cup 2022. England managed to post a below average total of 189 after electing to bat first. India chased down the score in the 48th over.

Raj Bawa was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performances. He picked up a fifer with the ball in the contest and also contributed with 35 crucial runs with the bat.

Edited by Diptanil Roy