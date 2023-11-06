"Maybe the writing was on the wall" - Moeen Ali on England's disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign

Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali suggested that they had expected too much of an ageing team in the 2023 World Cup following their group-stage exit. Hence, the Warwickshire cricketer reckons it's time for England to look up to the new generation as they did in 2015.

Contrary to expectations, England have massively underperformed in the 2023 World Cup. Having lost 6 matches out of 7, the defending champions are sitting at the bottom of the points table and risk missing out on automatically qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Moeen believes that everything good comes to an end at some stage, and is excited about what lies ahead for English cricket. As quoted by The Telegraph, the spin-bowling all-rounder claimed:

"Everything good comes to an end and maybe the writing was on the wall and we just didn’t see it as players because we thought we’d be performing well. But I just think everything good comes to an end at some point. It’s very exciting because going forward we’ve got some really good players we know will come into the squad, with that fearless playing, so that restart we had in 2015 could start again."

The 36-year-old elaborated that England must start being fearless again:

"I think if I was in charge I’d play the younger guys. I’d just start again and I’m sure they’re going to do that. It’s common sense more than anything. You want that fearless approach again and it’s a great time to start again."

Moeen is amongst the many players who have struggled across facets, managing only 83 runs in 4 matches with a best of 42 and no wickets with the ball.

"I’m more than happy" - Moeen Ali on making way for the youngsters

Moeen Ali. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 36-year-old revealed that he will have a conversation with the captain and the coach about his ODI future, and will be happy with whatever they decide. The veteran added:

"I’m obviously going to speak to Jos [Buttler] and Motty [coach Matthew Mott] and see what they want from me, whether they want me around or whatever, I don’t know. If they say, ‘look we’re going to go with younger players and start again’ then I’m more than happy. I get it, I understand and like I said, everything good comes to an end at some point."

England's final two league games are against the Netherlands and Pakistan.