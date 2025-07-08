MCC issues clarification over legality of Akash Deep's dismissal of Joe Root in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has offered official clarification over the controversy surrounding Akash Deep's delivery to dismiss Joe Root in the second innings of the recently concluded second Test at Edgbaston. They deemed the ball to be legal with a detailed explanation to rest the case.

For the uninitiated, Akash Deep cleaned up Root with a beauty for six late on Day 4 as England were chasing an improbable 608 for victory. However, replays showed the Indian seamer's backfoot to be touching the return crease, leading to many claiming the delivery to be a new ball.

However, the MCC clarified that the legality is determined by where the foot first lands, rather than its subsequent positions.

The statement from an MCC spokesperson on the legality of Akash Deep's delivery read (via TOI):

"On Day four of India's Test against England last week, there were questions raised about the delivery from Akash Deep which bowled Joe Root, with some fans and commentators believing it to be a no ball. While Deep landed unusually wide on the crease, and some of his back foot appeared to touch the ground outside the return crease, the third umpire did not call a no ball. MCC is happy to clarify that this was a correct decision in Law."

It continued:

"MCC has always defined the moment that the back foot lands as the first point of contact with the ground. As soon as there is any part of the foot touching the ground, that foot has landed, and it is the foot's position at that time which is to be considered for a back foot no ball."

"Clearly, at the point Deep's foot first touched the ground, the back foot was within and not touching the return crease. Some of his foot may have touched the ground outside the crease subsequently - that is not relevant to this Law. At the point of landing he was within the crease, and this was therefore rightly deemed to be a legal delivery."

The on-field and third umpires deemed the delivery fair despite it drawing mixed reactions from former players and fans.

Akash Deep's dismissal of Joe Root spurred India on to the famous Edgbaston victory

Akash Deep's dismissal of Joe Root played a massive role in India's famous 336-run victory in the second Test at Edgbaston. Team India dismantled the rest of the England order on Day 5, bowling them out for 271.

Akash Deep starred with the ball, finishing with 10 wickets in the match, while skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with the bat, scoring a combined 430 runs across the two innings. The victory ended India's eight-Test winless streak at Edgbaston and helped them level the five-match series at 1-1.

The crucial third Test will be played at Lord's, starting Thursday, July 10.

