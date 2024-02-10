MCC recommends the scheduling of minimum of three Tests in a series from 2028 onwards - Reports 

The Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) World Cricket Committee has recommended that men's Test series include a minimum of three Tests in the Future Tours Programme (FTP) from 2028 onwards. The committee, led by former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara, aims to level the playing field for the nations partaking in the longest format.

The conundrum of disparity in the current Test scheduling has seen the majority of the Test matches being allotted to the Big Three - India, England, and Australia. The three nations have been signed off to play a five-match series against each other, while the rest are left to contend themselves with either two or three-match affairs.

The problem was called out when India and South Africa had to share the trophy, following an enthralling two-match Test series. The likes of Ravi Shastri and other prominent former cricketers expressed their displeasure over the scheduling of the tour, which devoided the fans of a potential series decider.

Aftermath a meeting in Cape Town, the MCC highlighted the lack of a third Test in the Australia-West Indies series, which drew 1-1, courtesy of a thrilling win for the Windies at The Gabba, defying all odds.

"The meeting occurred in the immediate aftermath of two fantastic men's Test matches played in Brisbane and Hyderabad, which excited supporters of the Test match format, yet also left them ruing the absence of a possible third match decider in the Australia vs West Indies two match series," The MCC said in a statement.

"In support of the thrilling Test cricket currently being played and the importance of sustaining the traditional format of the game, the WCC recommends men's Test series be played across a minimum of three matches from the next ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) from 2028 onwards," the statement continued.

Apart from Sangakkara as chairman of the committee, it includes a wide array of cricketing figures across all domains, such as Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami, Ramiz Raja, Graeme Smith, Eoin Morgan, Heather Knight, Kumar Dharamsena, and Justin Langer

"The game owes a debt of gratitude to India" - MCC

It won't be far-fetched to say that modern-day cricket is largely being driven by India. The mass following behind the sport in the nation, coupled with the emergence and subsequent domination of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has led to a massive surge, enabling the ICC to push the sport to all corners of the world.

The United States of America (USA) being named as co-hosts for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup alongside West Indies is a huge step for the game to capture the promising market in the continent.

"The game owes a debt of gratitude to India, with its insatiable thirst for cricket driving the wealth in the global game. However, this reliance upon India belies the fact that the game needs to identify new markets to ensure its global growth, at a time when media rights beyond the current cycle are by no means guaranteed," MCC's statement read.

However, the game is far from being fixed, with the controversial revenue-sharing model looming large. Several cricketing boards have already expressed their frustration over the lopsided structure, while the MCC has proposed equal division from the capital obtained through media rights.

"Despite the significant capital injection, many are doubting if it will deliver tangible universal gain. Whilst some have prospered, many full and associate members are clearly struggling. This gap is growing and if not addressed will affect the playing and, perhaps more importantly, the development programmes of the less-affluent, perhaps irrevocably, leading to a greater disparity of competitiveness," the MCC statement added.

"It's time for courageous leadership and a united vision for the global game. Whilst the opportunities for cricket are enormous, the challenges are equally great and there must be a stronger sense of collegiality amongst full members and all stakeholders for cricket to thrive," MCC World Cricket Committee chairman Kumar Sangakkara concluded.

Will the cricketing calendar have enough room to accommodate a three-match Test series for every nation amid the rising T20 league frenzy? Let us know what you think.

