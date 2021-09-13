Media doesn't listen to BCCI officials because "sources" give conspiracy theories: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has taken a slight dig at the sports media for giving more attention to unnamed 'sources' over certified comments from BCCI officials on matters pertaining to Indian cricket. He reasoned the 'sources' give more interesting content and conspiracy theories, and are thus favored more.

The former opener's remarks came in light of news reports from a popular media house that claimed Virat Kohli might step down from the white-ball captaincy after the upcoming T20 World Cup to make way for his deputy, Rohit Sharma. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal quickly debunked the news, saying Kohli will retain the captaincy in all three formats.

"The most interesting thing about this is that we have got the news via 'sources', but there's been an official interaction with Mr. Dhumal as well. Mr. Dhumal, the BCCI treasurer, said there had been no such meeting and the report was a figment of imagination. But what gets more attention from our beautiful media? The news from the 'sources' because that is far more interesting, it has conspiracy theories and the world is open to debate which feels nice. The actual officials from the board aren't listened to. That's why I'd suggest you just wait and watch...," Aakash Chopra said in a Q&A interaction on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned commentator also advised his viewers to simply 'wait and watch' because every decision on the captaincy issue will be made keeping Indian cricket's interests in mind.

"If Rohit becomes captain, great, if not even then it's absolutely fine because it's not about Virat or Rohit, it's about Indian cricket," Aakash Chopra added.

Such reports of a split captaincy system have emerged previously as well. Most of these originate from the rationale that India has not won an ICC trophy under Virat Kohli, while Rohit Sharma has shown immense potential by winning five Indian Premier League titles for the Mumbai Indians.

"If India make a podium finish, Virat Kohli will continue" - Aakash Chopra

Giving his verdict on what should happen, Aakash Chopra said it will all depend on the result of the T20 World Cup. He believes Virat Kohli will continue if India don't fail drastically in the tournament.

"A lot will depend on the result. Unfortunately, we are all result driven people who don't like it all if India come back without winning the World Cup. In this situation, if India make a podium finish then Virat Kohli will continue. If not, then this will again be out for speculation. But it is also true that India haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013 and that should not be the case when you are the world's best team... so this question will be answered only after the World Cup," said Aakash Chopra.

While saying that any speculation right now is unjust to the team, Aakash Chopra also didn't rule out the possibility of Virat Kohli stepping down despite winning the T20 World Cup. He cited the example of former captain Rahul Dravid for the same.

"Until then, I feel the speculation we are doing is not justice to the team. It's not right to speculate: 'Team might not do well and then he'll leave the captaincy'. He might leave it after winning it too. Rahul Dravid did that after winning the 2007 series in England. I don't know what will happen and let's not go there. There's no need to speculate, it will all clear out in 2 months," Aakash Chopra concluded.

India will play its first T20 World Cup 2021 match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

