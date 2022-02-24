“Medium-pacers have been forced to re-imagine their game” - Jhulan Goswami on the impact of power-hitters in women’s cricket

Seasoned Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami doesn’t agree with the observation that improved power-hitting and fitness of women's teams have neutralized the threat of quick bowlers. However, she does admit that the changes have impacted the pacers more than the spinners.

Women’s cricket has undergone a drastic shift in recent years. The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the growing number of T20 matches have led to batters getting more aggressive.

In an interview with The Cricket Monthly, the legendary Indian pacer was asked for her views on the impact of power-hitting on pacers. She responded:

“I wouldn't agree with that (power-hitting has neutralised some of the threat of quick bowlers) entirely because a good quick bowler or medium-pacer still gets rewarded. Look at, say, (Marizanne) Kapp, (Shabnim) Ismail, (Katherine) Brunt - they are massive assets to their teams, and every opponent thinks highly of them and prepares to face the challenge they pose.”

However, the 39-year-old did admit that the evolution of the game has forced pacers to get smarter. Goswami explained:

“But I will admit that you are right that the evolution of power in women's batting has certainly pushed medium-pacers to think smarter, bowl smarter. Variations are the key. It's not as though spinners don't get hit by batters, but medium-pacers, I feel, have been forced to re-imagine their game to make the most of their resources and skills.”

Even as India Women have endured an abysmal tour of New Zealand, the tall pacer has done a decent job. She claimed 2/58 in the first ODI and 3/47 in the third.

“The concept of the game has changed” - Jhulan Goswami on spinners dominating women’s cricket

In recent years, spin bowling has been dominating women’s cricket with players like England's Sophie Ecclestone and Australia's Jess Jonassen making a significant impression.

Agreeing with this, Goswami attributed it to the changing concept of the game and the influence of the T20 format. She stated:

“In the past four-five years, we've seen spin take on a more prominent role than it had in the earlier years (of the decade). To my mind, that's because the concept of the game has changed, primarily because of T20. The dynamism that spinners bring to an attack is indispensable. T20 has been the primary vehicle for the growth of the women's game in the last ten years or so, and the WBBL's arrival has coincided with this phase. So spin making a comeback is no surprise.”

Goswami is part of the Indian squad that is looking to avoid a 0-5 whitewash in the ODIs in New Zealand. The final match of the series is being played in Queenstown.

