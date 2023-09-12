"IPL Contract Loading"- Top 10 funny memes as Sri Lankan spinners bundle India out for 213 in Asia Cup 2023

Team India could only score 213 runs in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12, at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry surface. Things looked completely different in the first powerplay as Rohit Sharma (53) looked in great touch, playing aggressively and scoring at more than a run per ball. Shubman Gill (19) played second fiddle to his captain and was watchful. The duo put on 80 runs in just 11.1 overs to give yet another good start to India.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Dunith Wellalage changed the whole complexion of the game at this juncture by spinning a web around the batters. He sent Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion in quick succession to reduce the opponents to 91/3.

Ishan Kishan (33) and KL Rahul (39) arrested the flow of wickets for a while with a 63-run partnership. Wellalage, however, dismissed KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to bag his maiden five-wicket haul. Axar Patel (26) then rallied around with the lower-order batters to take India to 213.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"My dream wicket is always Virat Kohli"- Dunith Wellalage after 5-wicket haul against India in Asia Cup 2023

Reflecting on his bowling performance at mid-innings break, Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage said:

"I want to thank my teammates and support staff, especially spin bowling coach and got great support, we bowled in partnerships, that helped me take wickets. I tried to use normal variations, always wanted to tidy up the batters by not giving runs."

He added:

"My dream wicket is always Virat Kohli, happy that I dismissed him. Wicket is a bit uneven, it's not easy to bat on but we have a good batting line-up and hopefully we can get over the line with a good fight."

Do you think Sri Lanka can chase down the total and win their 14th consecutive ODI match? Let us know your views in the comments section.