“Mera aur Bumrah ka rehna zaroori hai” - Senior pacer’s huge claim ahead of India squad announcement for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami feels that Team India needs the skill and experience of both him and Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial five-match Test series against England, which kicks off the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC). The right-arm pacer has not played Test cricket since the 2023 WTC Final, and was not considered for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia after fitness concerns.

The same concerns, coupled with an overwhelming lack of rhythm and prowess in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has reportedly made him a doubtful entry into the squad for the tour. With Team India having an established pace bowling pool of Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and potentially Arshdeep Singh to assist the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the selectors might be inclined to make a bold call regarding Shami soon.

Shami had played red-ball cricket for Bengal in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, but was not considered by selectors for the Australia tour. The pacer eventually made his international return during the home series against England, going onto play the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

Although Shami feels that the upcoming players will step up following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement, he asserted that Team India need him and Jasprit Bumrah to lead the bowling attack during a time of transition.

"Aaj kal ke cricket mey senior aur junior ka kahan fark hai (the distinction between youngsters and senior players doesn't really exist in today's cricket)! All are mature enough for international cricket these days due to the huge exposure in the IPL," Shami said in an interview with the Times of India.

"The important thing to see is how the team is formed and what combinations are made. So in that sense, mera aur Bumrah ka rahna zaroori hai (it's important for me and Bumrah to be present on the England tour).Leading the bowling unit is important," he added.

The pacer has played 14 Tests in England, spanning three tours since 2014, where he has taken 42 wickets at an average of 40.50.

"Red ball ke liye workload badhana padega" - Mohammad Shami on preparing for India's tour of England

Mohammad Shami has primarily played white-ball cricket since his return to cricket, and his ability to bowl long spells in red-ball cricket has been questioned, according to reports. During the toss in the recent clash between RCB and SRH, skipper Pat Cummins had mentioned that he is also focusing on his increasing his bowling workload with Shami in the nets ahead of the WTC Final.

Shami spoke of his preparations for the England tour to meet the requirements of a gruelling red-ball series.

"I'm trying my best, doing hard work, performing strength exercises, attending practice sessions regularly, delivering maximum numbers of balls in the nets and managing my workload as much as possible. Red ball ke liye workload badhana padega (for red-ball cricket, the workload needs to be increased). The series is right after the IPL. There's also an India ‘A' series. So, it is hectic for everybody," Shami said.

The veteran pacer was also critical of his IPL 2025 performances so far. He has not featured in the team over the last few matches as well.

"No, I am not satisfied. I couldn't deliver what I wanted to. I didn't meet expectations. But still, I feel I can give my best in any format, any time if given the opportunity," he added.

Shami has taken only six wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025 for his new franchise, at an average of 56.17, and an equally poor economy of 11.00.

