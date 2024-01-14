"Mereko bas apne runs se matlab hai..."- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan suffers another dismal loss in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand under new captain

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in the second T20I on Sunday (January 14) at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The hosts have taken a lead of 2-0 in the five-match series courtesy of the win.

After being asked to bat first in the second match on the trot, New Zealand once again notched up a daunting total of 194/8 in 20 overs. Opener Finn Allen (74) starred for the hosts in the batting department with a brisk knock.

Haris Rauf picked up three wickets for the visitors but ended up conceding 38 runs in his four overs. Abbas Afridi scalped two wickets and was also expensive like Rauf, giving away 43 runs in his spell.

In reply, Fakhar Zaman (50) and Babar Azam (66) hit fine half-centuries and kept Pakistan in the hunt. However, they lost wickets at crucial junctures and eventually got all out for 173 in 19.3 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the second T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Hamilton on the weekend. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"It was a good surface"- New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee after win vs Pakistan in 2nd T20I

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tim Southee credited the top-order for setting up the game for the hosts with a great platform. Reflecting on the win, Southee said:

"It was a good surface, the way Finn Allen and the guys at the top set it up was pretty nice. Pakistan put up a fight nicely and the two innings were quite similar in a way. Milne was outstanding, Sears is a young guy and is showing a lot of character at this level.

He added:

"Sodhi shouldn't be over looked, he bowled well after going for 20 in his first over. He is fielding pretty well as well. At Eden Park, wickets kept flowing in both innings. The guys at the top did really well for us with the bat."

University Oval in Dunedin will host the 3rd T20I on Wednesday (January 17). It is a must-win game for Shaheen Afridi's team to stay alive in the series.

