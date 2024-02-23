MI vs DC, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are taking on last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in a rematch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 final to kick off the 2024 campaign. The match is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, Feb. 23.

Mumbai will again be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Delhi Capitals will also be captained by Meg Lanning, like last season. However, the latter announced a shock retirement from international cricket at the age of 31 in November last year, so it would be interesting to see how she shapes up for the challenge.

Mumbai and Delhi met thrice in WPL 2023. The league games were shared, with both franchises registering one thumping win each. However, MI proved to be the stronger side in the summit clash, registering a clinical victory. All that is, however, in the past. In a new season, both teams will be looking to begin on a positive note.

Today's MI vs DC toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Harmanpreet reckons that there is going to be dew, which is why they want to field first. Shabnim Ismail is making her debut for Mumbai Indians.

DC captain Lanning admitted that she is really looking forward to the challenge of WPL 2024, having retired from international cricket a few months back.

MI vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (w), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Today's MI vs DC pitch report

According to Natalie Germanos, the pitch has an even covering of grass, although it is not live grass. She reckons that it’s a good batting surface and that runs on the board will be crucial for whoever bats first.

Today's MI vs DC match players list

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

MI vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijit Bengeri, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

