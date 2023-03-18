MI vs UPW memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

UP Warriorz (UPW) handed Mumbai Indians (MI) their first defeat in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on March 18 (Saturday). The Warriorz beat Mumbai by five wickets in the 15th match of the WPL at the DY Patil Stadium to strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians could only reach 127 and got all-out for the first time. Hayley Matthews (35) and Harmanpreet Kaur (25) started well but could not convert them into substantial knocks. Issy Wong (32 off 19 balls) played a useful cameo in the death overs to push the total north of 120 after MI collapsed to 98/6.

In response, UPW got off to a shaky start and also lost both openers inside the powerplay. Tahlia McGrath (38) and Grace Harris (39) stitched a vital 44-run partnership to stabilize things in the chase. After their departure, Deepti Sharma (13*) and Sophie Ecclestone (16*) batted sensibly and took their side over the line in the final over.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the victory during the post-match presentation, saying:

"It got close in the end but full credit to our girls for hanging in there and getting the job done. It was an important win for us to get some momentum heading into the last two games. From that point of view, super happy with the girls today. We bowled really well today, and getting over the line with the bat is all that matters sometimes."

"We executed our plans really well. Parshavi coming in was great today in four overs, conceding a few unlucky boundaries. I think she bowled brilliantly today. We've got a really good bowling unit and if the pitches continue to detoriate, we could fancy our chances of going all the way if we get through to the playoffs."

MI vs UPW WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring encounter between the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on Saturday. They conveyed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

