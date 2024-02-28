MI vs UPW, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number six of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, February 28.

Mumbai have won both their matches so far, having beaten Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets and Gujarat Giants (GG) by five wickets. UP Warriorz are searching for their first points. They went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by two runs and were hammered by Delhi Capitals by nine wickets.

Mumbai won the toss and bowled first in their previous match against Gujarat Giants. The decision proved to be the right one, with Amelia Kerr claiming four wickets and Shabnim Ismail three as Gujarat Giants were held to 126/9. MI chased down the target without much trouble in 18.1 overs as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 46* off 41 and Kerr 31 off 25.

UP Warriorz, it seemed, just did not turn up for their previous clash against Delhi Capitals. Sent into bat, they were held to 119/9 as Shweta Sehrawat (45 off 42) was the only batter to make a decent contribution. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma then slammed fifties as DC raced home to victory in 14.3 overs in their chase of 120.

Today's MI vs UPW toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to field first. Alyssa Healy said:

“We'll bowl first. Just want to give it a crack and see what happens.”

Expand Tweet

Anjali Sarvani comes into the side, in place of Gouher Sultana for UPW. For MI, Harmanpreet Kaur has a niggle and will not feature in the game. Nat Sciver-Brunt is leading the side.

MI vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Today's MI vs UPW pitch report

Charles Dagnall says in his pitch report for today’s game:

“This pitch looks a bit dry. We've already seen that the new-ball bowlers do get some help off the surface. The key for the bowlers is to use their variations. This does not look like a big scoring pitch. Anything around 140 could be competitive."

Today's MI vs UPW match players list

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Expand Tweet

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

MI vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Mohit Krishnadas

Referee: GS Lakshmi

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App