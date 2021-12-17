"It looked like they were playing the game behind" - Michael Atherton baffled by England's selection calls in the pink-ball Test

Former England captain Michael Atherton criticised the tourists' team selection for the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Atherton said that England's team combination on day one of the pink ball Test was faulty.

England changed their bowling unit for the day-night Test, dropping their frontline spinner Jack Leach, who played the first Test at the Gabba. Instead, they opted for an all-out pace attack. However, the tactic backfired, as Australia ended the day on a commanding 221-2.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau A hugely impressive day one for Australia with the bat! #Ashes A hugely impressive day one for Australia with the bat! #Ashes

In his column for The Times, Atherton said that England misread the pitch. The 53-year-old said that the tourists got their bowling combination wrong for the second time in the series, saying:

"England are not doing much right now that makes cricketing sense and this selection looked counter-intuitive. On a green pitch under gloomy skies in Brisbane, England had chosen a varied and balanced attack; now, under piercing blue skies and on a dry, biscuit-coloured pitch, that variety and balance was lacking."

"Some say England always seem to be thinking about the game but one in front of them; here, it looked like they were playing the game behind."

Leach apart, England also dropped Mark Wood to accommodate Stuart Broad and James Anderson. The former received his 150th Test cap.

Atherton said about the absence of Wood in the game:

"As a result, Ben Stokes was utilised for lengthy periods in the kind of assertive role that would have been taken by Wood, using fields more reminiscent of Bodyline, nearly 80 years ago."

Marnus Labuschagne (95*) and David Warner (95) put Australia in the driver's seat on day one. Labuschagne, who received two reprieves, will resume on day two and target his sixth Test hundred. He added 172 runs with Warner to rescue the hosts after a testing first hour from England.

"No matter the tactics and strategy, it is wickets that count" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton said that although Warner and Labuschagne struggled initially, England were hardly effective with the ball. He added:

"No matter the tactics and strategy, it is wickets that count, and England took only two of them. It must be said that it was far from straightforward for Warner and Labuschagne for long periods initially."

"The partnership calmed the Australian dressing room after what must have been a frenetic few hours in the morning."

England will be desperate to break the partnership between Labuschagne and Smith early on day two. Should the duo bat for another session, the tourists could be playing catch-up in the game.

