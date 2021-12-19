"It's highly likely England will go 2-0 down" - Michael Atherton predicts an Australia win in second Ashes Test 

Former England captain Michael Atherton expects Australia to storm to a 2-0 series lead on day five of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

England need a herculean effort to pull off a draw in Adelaide on day five after Australia's quicks reduced them to 82-4. The visitors must survive 100 more overs and need 368 more runs to win. To make matters worse, England also lost their captain Joe Root on the final delivery of the day.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Michael Atherton feels even though England have Ben Stokes, they are staring at a 'steep mountain'. Expecting Australia to take a commanding lead heading to Melbourne, Atherton said:

"Ben Stokes is in there and is a fantastic Test match cricketer, and he's done it before, but it's a huge and steep mountain for him and England to climb, I'm afraid, after losing four wickets tonight and Joe Root right at the end of play. They'll have a second new ball tomorrow evening, under the lights, should they require it, so England are up against it, I'm afraid, and it's highly likely they will go 2-0 down."

Australia built on their overnight lead of 282 runs and raised it to 467 before declaring. While England's bowlers took wickets and controlled the run-flow in the first hour, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne made half-centuries. Cameron Green also scored a vital 33 before Smith declared.

"It was a cruel blow" - Michael Atherton on Joe Root's injury

Michael Atherton. (Image Credits: Getty)

Atherton reacted to Joe Root's blow to the groin off Mitchell Starc's bowling in the second innings, saying he was brave before the left-arm speedster got his wicket. The 53-year old added:

"It was a cruel blow. I'm not quite sure it was the abdominal [area], but I don't know how you describe it! When he got hit there again, three overs before close, he was in absolute agony. As is the way with cricketers, any concern was laced with a touch of humour, given where it hit him, and he felt a bit of pain. Unfortunately, the pain was to intensify when Mitchell Starc bowled a good one to take the edge."

After suffering a nine-wicket hammering in Brisbane, Stokes and Ollie Pope must step up for England and do something special to avoid giving Australia a 2-0 lead in the series.

Edited by Prem Deshpande