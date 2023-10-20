Michael Atherton hopes to see Ben Stokes and Harry Brook in ENG vs SA 2023 World Cup clash

Former England opening batter Michael Atherton believes the defending champions should play both Harry Brook and Ben Stokes in their upcoming World Cup game against South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21. He suggested it would add more balance to the side.

Stokes is likely to make a comeback for England's critical clash against South Africa, having missed the first three matches due to a niggle. On Thursday, the seam-bowling all-rounder admitted to thinking his World Cup was over after that injury.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton underlined that England can also contemplate dropping Liam Livingstone in favor of another frontline spinner.

"I am certain in my mind that I would also play Harry Brook so the problem England have to solve is on the balance of the side. Do they play Liam Livingstone at No. 7 as one of five bowlers with Joe Root as the sixth bowler or do they pick two out-and-out-bowlers alongside Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood?"

England's bowling unit suffered in the initial overs against Afghanistan as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put up a 114-run opening stand. While Livingstone has bowled decently in all three matches, he has struggled with the bat.

"The form of Chris Woakes and Sam Curran is a real concern" - Michael Atherton

Sam Curran could be replaced by David Willey. (Credits: Twitter)

Atherton believes the form of both Sam Curran and Chris Woakes is concerning ahead of the game against Proteas. He said:

"The form of Chris Woakes and Sam Curran is a real concern and they are both very vulnerable. Curran is going at over eight an over, Woakes at seven and a half runs an over and they have only taken a couple of wickets each. Curran has been expensive in the middle overs and Woakes in the powerplay, leaving England chasing the game."

In seven ODI World Cup games against South Africa, England have won four and lost three.