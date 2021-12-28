"Hard to see Joe Root wanting to carry on as captain after the end of this series" - Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton is doubtful of Joe Root's willingness to continue as Test captain after the completion of the ongoing Ashes series. The former English cricketer also observed the lack of alternatives in England's ranks should Joe Root step down or is sacked as captain.

England meekly surrendered their quest for the Ashes urn on day three of the third Test in Melbourne. The tourists folded for an embarrassing 68 as Australia took an unassailable lead of 3-0, winning the third Test by an innings and 14 runs. England started from 31-4, with Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes at the crease.

Writing in his column for The Times, Michael Atherton expressed that he isn't convinced of Root wanting to lead England's Test side after the Ashes. Atherton also noted the 31-year old's failure to win an Ashes series as captain and wrote:

"It is hard to see that Root will want to carry on after the end of this series. He has now failed in his quest for the Ashes on three occasions, and has lost seven out of eight Tests in Australia, more than any other England captain. The bruising experience of four years ago has been followed by what feels like an even more disastrous tour."

The 53-year old conceded that the Yorkshire batter may have reached a point where he feels the need to install a fresh captain. He stated:

"There comes a point where a captain simply feels he has nothing more to give or offer and that players would benefit from a change of voice as much as anything. He has probably reached that point."

It's worth noting that the best result Root has achieved in an Ashes series as skipper is 2-2 in 2019. The right-handed batter sustained a 4-0 defeat in 2017-18 and could undergo a whitewash this time. Despite a horrid run, Root has asked for time to decide on his captaincy future.

"Whether England will want to burden Stokes with captaincy is uncertain" - Michael Atherton

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Atherton further claimed that Ben Stokes seems to be the only candidate who can succeed Root as captain. Atherton added:

"Whether England will want to burden Stokes, such a key all-rounder, with extra responsibility is uncertain. Stuart Broad and James Anderson are near the end of their time and no one else is sure of their place in the team."

The remaining two Tests in Sydney and Hobart are a chance for England to salvage pride and accumulate invaluable World Test Championship points. However, Australia will not want to give the visitors even an inch in the remaining games.

Edited by Diptanil Roy