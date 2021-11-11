T20 World Cup 2021: "Across formats, you would have to say they are the strongest team at the moment" - Michael Atherton 

Former England skipper Michael Atherton praised New Zealand after beating Eoin Morgan and co. in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final. Michael Atherton declared the Kiwis the strongest all-format side currently and congratulated them.

New Zealand have given themselves a shot at lifting their maiden T20 World Cup this year. Kane Williamson and co. beat an in-form England on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi by five wickets in a nail-biter. They will either play Pakistan or Australia in the decider in Dubai on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Michael Atherton said New Zealand have proved themselves to be a highly consistent side across formats in the last two years. The 53-year old stated:

"They are an outstanding team, in all formats of the game really. They are through to another World Cup final, they were a sliver away from winning the last World Cup in 2019, they are the World Test Championship winners. Across formats, you would have to say they are the strongest team at the moment so congratulations to them, a fantastic achievement with limited resources in terms of personnel and money and things that we've often talked about."

The Black Caps have an elusive chance of winning two ICC trophies in the same year. New Zealand chased down a stiff score of 167, thanks to Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72 after starting slowly. All-rounder James Neesham's 11-ball 27 was crucial in getting them ahead in the game.

"It just changed so quickly tonight" - Michael Atherton

Atherton felt that England had the upper hand in the second innings; however, he admitted Neesham's innings turned the game on its head. Observing Pakistan as the frontrunner for the title, the Lancashire-born lad added:

"It just changed so quickly tonight. For a long time in that chase, I thought England were ahead of the game. The pitch looked two-paced and sluggish, no one really got going and suddenly Neesham comes out and changed that game with some fantastic hitting. I'm going with Pakistan, I think they have got the best and most varied attack in this competition."

Pakistan seem red-hot favorites ahead of the second semi-final against Australia on Thursday in Dubai. The men in green are the only unbeaten side in this tournament and have a 16-match winning streak in the T20s in the UAE.

