Michael Bracewell gets the big wicket of Virat Kohli for 1 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

New Zealand landed a massive blow on Team India as all-rounder Michael Bracewell dismissed Virat Kohli for one in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. It was also the second wicket of the innings as the Blackcaps struck twice after the drinks break.

The dismissal occurred in the 20th over of the innings with Bracewell coming on for his first. The spin-bowling all-rounder struck right away as Kohli tried to play a flick on the on-side but missed the ball completely and was trapped in front. With the umpire raising his finger immediately, Kohli went for the review but lost it as replay showed three reds.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner had struck first to remove Shubman Gill for 31, breaking a 105-run opening stand. Glenn Phillips took another stunning catch to end Gill's stay in the middle.

Michael Bracewell had earlier scored a valuable half-century to propel New Zealand to a competitive total

Michael Bracewell, who has been outstanding in this eight-team tournament with the ball, earlier scored 40-ball 53* to drag the Blackcaps to 251/7 in 50 overs. He also built a precious partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored with 63.

The Kiwis had got off to a strong start, with Rachin Ravindra and Will Young carting the Indian pacers all over the ground.

Nevertheless, the spinners put the brakes on them and the Kiwi batters found it quite difficult in the middle overs to manoeuvre the ball onto the gaps and into the boundary. The 57-run partnership between Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (34) was equally decisive in getting the Blackcaps to a total of over 250.

It was Santner, who had won the toss and opted to bat first. Right-arm seamer Matt Henry missed the fixture due to a shoulder injury, prompting them to bring in Nathan Smith. India, meanwhile, played the same side that beat Australia by four wickets in the semifinal.

