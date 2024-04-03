Michael Bracewell to lead a new-look New Zealand in 5-match T20I series in Pakistan

Returning all-rounder Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand in the upcoming five-match T20I series in Pakistan, beginning on April 18. Tim Robinson, meanwhile, received his maiden call-up to the squad after his outstanding performance in the 2024 Super Smash campaign.

Robinson finished with 298 runs in six Super Smash 2024 matches, averaging 59.6 with a strike rate of 187.42. Bracewell, meanwhile, had a strong tournament, accumulating 200 runs in nine games, striking at 202.02, and finishing with seven wickets at an average of 21.85.

With most of New Zealand's first-choice cricketers playing in IPL 2024, the Kiwi selectors have named an understrength squad. Chief selector Sam Wells addressed Bracewell's promotion to captaincy and was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket's official website:

"Michael has faced a long period on the sideline and it’s exciting to see him back playing cricket again. He’s a well-respected leader and has captaincy experience for Wellington along with New Zealand A and New Zealand XI teams, which we believe holds him in good stead to lead the group in Pakistan."

New Zealand squad for Pakistan tour: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand excited about Will O'Rourke's inclusion

Will O'Rourke in action. (Credits: Getty)

Sam Wells believes Tim Robinson's power to hit the ball long and hard will be handy and also reckons the Pakistan tour can be a massive chance to take pacer Will O'Rourke's skills to the next level.

"Tim is still very early in his domestic career but his natural ability and explosive power were on full display this season. Combined with his outstanding fielding, we believe he has a skill set that’s well-suited to the format. We’ve been delighted with Will’s early efforts in international cricket, in both the formats he’s played so far. This tour will be an excellent chance for him to test his skills in foreign conditions."

The Kiwis are slated to depart for Pakistan on April 12 ahead of the series opener in Rawalpindi six days later.

Pakistan have had a change in captaincy quite recently, with Babar Azam replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi in the role.

