Michael Clarke to lose commentary gig ahead of India-Australia Test series after public incident with partner Jade Yarbrough

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has likely lost his commentary gig for the forthcoming four-Test series in India. The development comes after the 41-year-old's ugly public fallout with his partner Jade Yarbrough in Noosa.

When The Daily Telegraph first published the footage, recorded by a bystander outside a restaurant in Noosa on January 10, Yarbrough was seen accusing Clarke of cheating on her with celebrity fashion designer and ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.

The former Aussie middle-order batter kept denying her claim, but she slapped him across the face at one point.

Multiple senior cricket sources, who wished to remain anonymous, have confirmed to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that the BCCI has sought other former players to fill the position alongside Matthew Hayden for the tour.

Given the short notice nature of the change for India, alternative commentators could be in to cover the entire tour or only undertake the Test or limited-overs leg. Mark Waugh is in line for the role.

Nevertheless, the World Cup-winning captain revealed that he had received an offer to commentate on the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and believes the scale of the tournament is high, given the overseas players involved.

"I’m absolutely gutted" - Michael Clarke

Following the public altercation, the 115-Test veteran said he regrets his actions and is ashamed to put people he admires in such a position. As quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, he said:

"I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable. I am shattered that because of my actions I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation."

Clarke was notably an integral part of the Australian team that won the Test series on Indian soil in 2004. The right-handed batter sparkled on his Test debut with 151 runs in Bangalore as Australia won by 217 runs.

