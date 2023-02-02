Michael Hussey appointed head coach of Welsh Fire Men ahead of next season of The Hundred

Former Australian great Michael Hussey has succeeded Gary Kirsten as the coach of the Welsh Fire men's team. Welsh Fire sacked the former South African batter after a winless second season, losing all eight of their games.

Hussey had served as an assistant coach during the 2022 T20 World Cup for the England men's side and had a successful stint as Jos Buttler and co. lifted the title. He has also worked in a similar capacity with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Hussey, known as Mr. Cricket, said that he's keen to join Welsh Fire in what looks like a highly enticing competition and wants to revive the fortunes of the franchise. Speaking to Sky Sports, the West Australian said:

"I'm really looking forward to getting started at Welsh Fire and being part of The Hundred. From a distance, it looks a fantastic competition to be involved in, one that's attracting big crowds and getting lots of kids interested in the game. For my part, hopefully I can get help get things moving in the right direction on the pitch in Cardiff and give all of those fans who've been coming to watch something to really get excited about."

Before finishing eighth in the second season of The Hundred, Welsh Fire finished seventh in the inaugural edition, winning only three of their five games.

"Really exciting to have him on board" - Mark Wallace on Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey (Image Credits: Getty)

Cricket Manager of Welsh Fire, Mark Wallace, has said that not many apart from Hussey have the knowledge and expertise required to take the team in the right direction. So, he feels privileged to have the Australian on board, saying:

"We're thrilled to be able to appoint someone of the calibre of Mike. There are few better people around the world with the relevant expertise and knowledge of white ball cricket to help take us forward. It's really exciting to have him on board, and we look forward to working together to hopefully bring some on-field success to the team and our fans."

Michael Hussey arrives in the role ahead of deadline day and The Hundred draft, in which Welsh Fire have the first pick.

