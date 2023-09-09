Michael Neser called up to Australia's ODI squad for remaining matches against South Africa

Cricket Australia have added right-arm seamer Michael Neser into the squad for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa to have an extra pace option. However, the South African-born cricketer will join Australia's squad in Potchefstroom ahead of the 3rd ODI on September 12th (Tuesday).

Neser made his ODI debut against England at the Oval in June 2018, but played only one more game and has taken a couple of wickets at 60.

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old has decent List A numbers, taking 80 scalps in 63 games at 32.06. He also has a hundred in the format and averages 22.08 with the bat.

Selector Tony Dodemaide addressed Neser's inclusion, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"[He] is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour."

Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson has also suffered a minor hamstring injury, but will remain with the squad and continue to the limited-overs India tour. However, the national team will take a cautious approach with him.

Australia snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in 1st ODI against South Africa:

Marnus Labuschagne. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Australia lead the five-match ODI series as they sneaked home by three wickets in the first game at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The tourists were spot on with the ball as Josh Hazlewood picked up three scalps and skipper Temba Bavuma fought with a 142-ball 114 to give South Africa 223 to defend.

Nevertheless, the Men in Yellow slumped to 113-7 even as they kept hitting a boundary in almost every over. Marnus Labuschagne, who came in as a concussion substitute to Cameron Green, joined hands with Ashton Agar to shepherd the run-chase.

The duo stitched an unbroken stand of 112 as the tourists sneaked home in 40.2 overs. Labuschagne received the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 80.

The second ODI will take place in the same venue on Saturday.