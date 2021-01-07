“Covid restrictions or the pitch" - Michael Vaughan takes a dig at India over Brisbane Test saga

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken a dig at India after reports surfaced that the team management have written to Cricket Australia that they are not willing to play at Brisbane. Vaughan questioned whether it is actually the quarantine restrictions, or rather the pitch at the Gabba that had prompted the management to shy away from the venue.

Queensland, which is scheduled to host the fourth Test, has strict norms regarding the bio-secure bubble. The players are allowed to move out of their hotel only for training and the matches.

Unconfirmed reports were already in the air about the Indian players raising concerns over the stricter norms in Queensland. And Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to react to the Indian team’s stand about playing at Brisbane.

Covid restrictions or the Pitch in Brisbane they are concerned about ? https://t.co/5sfB1rQhfR — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2021

Brisbane has been one of the most successful venues in history for the hosts. The last time Australia tasted defeat at the venue was way back in 1988. They had lost to a top-notch West Indies side on that occasion.

India have never been able to win a Test match at the Gabba. In the six matches they played at the venue, the only occasion when they could scrape out a draw was in the tour of 2003-04.

Michael Vaughan had predicted an Aussie whitewash before the Test series

Brisbane is scheduled to host the final Test of the tour

Michael Vaughan had predicted a 4-0 victory for the Australian side before the Test series. He was brutally trolled after India notched up a historic win at the Adelaide Oval.

However, this did not stop him from sticking to the prophecy of an Australian series victory.

“If Melbourne replaces Sydney for this series it also gives India a chance but I still think the Aussies will bounce back and win 3-1.”

If the pitches are similar for the Ashes as they have been for the Indian series it gives England a great chance .. If Melbourne replaces Sydney for this series it also gives India a chance but I still think the Aussies will bounce back and win 3-1 .. #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2020

Michael Vaughan had also predicted an Australian victory prior to the T20I and ODI series. After losing the ODI series 1-2, India went on to win the T20I series 2-1.