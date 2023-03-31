Michael Vaughan cleared of racism charges by ECB

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared of racist charges by the ECB's cricket disciplinary committee (CDC).

For the uninitiated, the 48-year-old was charged with bringing the game into disrepute over the alleged use of racist language before a Yorkshire game in 2009. The accusation was made by Azeem Rafiq over two and a half years ago.

While announcing the CDC’s verdict, the panel said:

"There's too many of you lot, we need to do something about that" in earshot of four Yorkshire players of Asian heritage before a T20 fixture at Trent Bridge had not been proven "on the balance of probabilities".

Taking to Instagram, Vaughan wrote:

“It has been both difficult and upsetting to hear the painful experiences which Azeem has described over the past three years. The outcome of these CDC proceedings must be allowed to detract from the core message that there can be no place for racism in the game of cricket, or in society generally.”

He continued:

"Now that the ECB's charge against me has been dismissed, I want to thank the panel for their careful attention in very difficult circumstances and to thank all of those who have given me their support during an incredibly difficult period in my life."

Michael Vaughan apologized for several disgusting tweets but denied using offensive language towards Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Haq, and Ajmal Shahzad.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Not many English people live in London.. I need to learn a new language.. Not many English people live in London.. I need to learn a new language..

Michael Vaughan was England's first T20I captain from 2005 to 2007. He also led them in 51 Tests, winning 26 matches, including a 2-1 victory in the 2005 Ashes. He also captained England in ODIs from 2003-07, winning 32 out of 60 games.

Michael Vaughan cleared of charges, but five other defendants found guilty

A total of five defendants were found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.

They are former England internationals - Mathew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, and Scotland cricketer John Blain. The two others are former Yorkshire player-turned-coaches Andrew Gale and Rich Pyrah.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Michael Vaughan was the only individual to appear in person to defend himself following the ECB's charges against seven players in June last year.

Poll : 0 votes