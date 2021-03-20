Michael Vaughan makes a bold prediction on the T20 World Cup winner

Michael Vaughan has made an intrepid prediction regarding the winner of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Michael Vaughan believes Virat Kohli's India and Eoin Morgan's England will meet in the marquee tournament final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the latter will emerge as the winners.

The two heavyweights are currently locked in the decider of the 5-match T20I series in Ahmedabad. Taking to Twitter, Michael Vaughan remarked that the same contest could repeat itself at the same venue later this year.

I reckon today’s T20 final could be the T20 World Cup final in 8 months ... At the same venue ... England to win ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

England started the series with a bang, winning the opening game by 8 wickets. India bounced back strongly in the next game on the back of a masterclass 73 by Virat Kohli in the chase. Kohli produced an even better innings in the 3rd T20I - 77 off 46 - but Jos Buttler's 83 trumped it to give England a 2-1 lead.

Finally, in the 4th T20I, Suryakumar Yadav shined for the hosts and they defended 185 to level the series 2-2.

Michael Vaughan had predicted India as favorites for the final T20I

Earlier, Michael Vaughan had also labeled India as favorites to coe away with a win in the fifth T20I. He argued that the hosts have won games in the series both after setting the target and while chasing, which gives them an edge in the decider.

"Going into Saturday's game, India will be favorites because they have won both ways. England have only won one way which is chasing. They haven't managed to bat first and win the game," said Michael Vaughan.

"It is a good result for cricket because India have won it the hard way. The conversation over the last few games has been that you win the toss in India and you win the game. Well, India have won batting first. They got a decent score on the board by playing with great power and skill. And then with the ball in hand, they only had 5 bowling options and the dew came down they bowled those cutters... England needed one innings of substance, one of over 70 from an individual and they would have gone over the line. But full credit to India, absolutely outstanding," he added.

Eoin Morgan has won the toss in Ahmedabad and his team will bowl first. The visitors have fielded the same team as the last game. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has announced one change - KL Rahul will sit out for pacer T Natarajan.