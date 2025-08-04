Michael Vaughan picks combined India-England playing 11; has Yashasvi Jaiswal at No. 3

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 04, 2025 11:54 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Yashasvi Jaiswal finished his UK tour with a breathtaking second innings century at the Oval [Credit: Getty]

Former captain Michael Vaughan picked his combined playing XI from India and England for the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The hosts are leading the five-match series 2-1, with the final day of the fifth Test at the Oval to be played today (August 4).

Chasing 374, they require another 35 runs with four wickets in hand at 339/6 at the end of four days.

Coming to Vaughan's XI, he went with KL Rahul and Ben Duckett as his two openers. The former is the third leading run-scorer in the series with 532 runs at an average of 53.20, including two centuries. Meanwhile, Duckett is seventh on the run-scoring charts with 462 runs at an average of 51.33.

Vaughan went with a surprising choice at No. 3 with India's second opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The southpaw started and finished the series with centuries to tally 411 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.10.

Joe Root and Shubman Gill were Vaughan's obvious choices at No. 4 and 5, with the duo combining for almost 1,300 runs and seven centuries in the series. The former England captain went with Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper, followed by Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounders.

Pant scored 479 runs in four Tests at an average of 68.42, including two centuries. Meanwhile, Stokes has been England's best bowler in the series with 17 wickets, while also scoring 304 runs at an average of over 43.

On the other hand, Jadeja has been a model of consistency with the bat, scoring 516 runs at an average of 86. He has also picked up seven wickets on largely pacer-friendly wickets.

Michael Vaughan goes India-dominant in the pace department

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, followed by England's Josh Tongue, were Michael Vaughan's three pacers to round off the combined playing XI. Despite playing only three out of the five Tests, Bumrah finished with 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls.

His pace-bowling partner, Siraj, is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 20 scalps. Meanwhile, Tongue has displayed incredible penetration with his raw pace, finishing with 19 wickets in three matches at an average of 29.05.

Vaughan picked England skipper Ben Stokes to captain his India-England combined XI.

Michael Vaughan's India-England playing XI for the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

KL Rahul, Ben Duckett, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Tongue

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
